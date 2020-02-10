Tributary in Detroit-Shoreway Has Closed

click to enlarge Vince Grzegorek/Scene



Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tributary, the cocktail bar at West 53rd and Detroit that opened in the former Bruno Cassiano Gallery space in the summer of 2018, closed last week.Operator John Burens, a former Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court bailiff, had hoped to build a cocktail bar that also served the neighborhood bar crowd in the area between bustling Gordon Square and Hingetown/Ohio City.Despite a handsome interior design and the recent addition of live music, it never did quite find its niche.