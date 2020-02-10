World-Renowned Pianists to Perform a Duo Recital to Benefit CIM's Scholarship Fund

click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of the Cleveland Institute of Music
Sergei Babayan [picutred] and Daniil Trifonov, two of the most celebrated concert pianists in the world, will perform a special concert at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at the Cleveland Institute of Music’s Mixon Hall.
The concert will mark CIM’s 100th anniversary, and proceeds will benefit CIM student scholarships. Babayan, CIM's Artist-in-Residence since 1992, and Trifonov, the 28-year-old phenom who was Babayan's student at CIM from 2011 to 2015, will perform works by Schumann, Mozart and Rachmaninoff.
“We are grateful for the incredible generosity of these two consummate artists who live CIM’s ideals every day,” says CIM President and CEO Paul W. Hogle in a statement. “Their relationship has transformed from a remarkable teacher-student bond into one of tremendous mutual respect and unmatched creativity. When the stars aligned to make this concert happen, we knew immediately that it will be nothing short of dazzling. Sergei and Daniil have traveled the world together performing in front of sold-out audiences, receiving such rave reviews describing their recitals as ‘lyrical,’ ‘beguiling,’ ‘exhilarating’ and ‘a breathtaking display of sizzling virtuosity,’ to name only a few. We are honored and humbled to have them perform in beautiful Mixon Hall.”
Tickets
range from $350 to $1000.
For more details about the concert, visit cim.edu/benefit
.
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.