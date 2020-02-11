Apollo's Fire Brings the Love With 'L’Amore — An Old Italian Valentine' and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch This Week

-
Photo courtesy Apollo's Fire
Valentine’s Day inspires some of this week’s programming, notably Apollo’s Fire’s
performances of “L’Amore — An Old Italian Valentine” beginning on Thursday, February 13 at 7:30 pm at First Methodist Church in Akron. Violinists Olivier Brault, Alan Choo, Adriane Post, and Carrie Krause will pair off in a few of Vivaldi’s concertos for two violins, and vocalists Erica Schuller and Brian Giebler will contribute love songs from Monteverdi’s Scherzi Musicali and works by Barbara Strozzi and Nicola Porpora. Three more performances follow on Friday, February 14 and Saturday, February 15 (both at 8:00 pm at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Cleveland Hts.), and Sunday, February 16 (4:00 pm at Rocky River Presbyterian Church). Tickets here.
Instead of chocolate, how about treating your significant other to an orchestra concert? The Cleveland Orchestra
suggests one of its four performances this week under Belgian guest conductor Philippe Herreweghe — making his Cleveland Orchestra debut — and featuring violinist Isabelle Faust. The music is among the classiest of classical: Beethoven’s Egmont Overture and Violin Concerto, and Mozart’s 41st and final symphony. Tickets for Thursday, February 13 at 7:30 pm, Friday, February 14 at 7:00 pm (no concerto), Saturday, February 15 at 8:00 pm, and Sunday, February 16 at 3:00 pm can be had online.
The Beijing Guitar Duo
— Meng Su and Yameng Wang — will visit the Cleveland Classical Guitar Society series at Plymouth Church on Saturday, February 15 at 7:30 pm with a program of music by J.S. Bach, Debussy, Tan Dun, Chen Yi, and Piazzolla. Buy your tickets in advance here.
On Sunday, February 16, two East Side orchestras will go head-to-head at 3:30 pm. Guest conductor Dean Buck will lead the Heights Chamber Orchestra
with tenor Brian Skoog and hornist Van Parker in Benjamin Britten’s Serenade for Tenor, Horn, and Strings along with music by Mozart and Dvořák at the Church of the Gesu in University Hts. Meanwhile, at Beachwood High School Auditorium, three winners of the Suburban Symphony’s Young Soloists Competition
— violinist Maude Cloutier (16), cellist Katarina Davies (17), and double bassist Jamie Park (15) — will take the spotlight in pieces by Ravel, Tchaikovsky, and Frank Proto. Music Director Domenico Boygian fills out the program with Beethoven’s “Pastoral” Symphony. Both concerts are free, donations welcome.
Members of the Cleveland Orchestra and Friends
, including violinists Kim Gomez, Zhan Shu, Stephen Tavani, and Jimmy Thompson, cellist Linda Atherton, and pianist Ralitsa Georgieva-Smith will pair Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons with Piazzolla’s The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires on Monday, February 17 at 7:00 pm in Solon’s Church of the Resurrection. There’s a freewill offering.
Another Cleveland Orchestra member, trumpeter Jack Sutte, will join pianist Christine Fuoco
in a faculty recital at Cleveland State University on Tuesday, February 18 at 7:30 pm. The free concert in Drinko Hall, “Among the Living,” includes music by contemporary composers David Loeb, Jiři Mittner, Tom Pierson, and Andrew Rindfleisch.
And several Cleveland Orchestra players who teach at the Cleveland Institute of Music will join their students in a Music for Food Benefit Concert
on Tuesday, February 18 at 8:00 pm at First Baptist Church in Shaker Heights. Donations go to the Cleveland Food Bank, who can provide four meals for every dollar raised. Contribute to a good cause while enjoying performances of Saint-Saëns’ Havanaise, Gounod’s Petite Symphonie, and Mendelssohn’s String Octet. Read more about the event here.
For details of these and other classical concerts, see our Concert Listings page.