Boney James Returns to Playhouse Square in October
By Jeff Niesel
A Playhouse Square fan favorite, jazz musician Boney James will return to the venue on Oct. 3 to perform at the Ohio Theatre. Credited with virtually creating the genre of urban jazz, the saxman-keyboardist-producer-songwriter will be on a tour supporting his latest album, Solid.
It's due out in April.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday. They can by purchased online
or at the Playhouse Square box office. They can also by purchased by calling 216-241-6000.
Prices will be $69.50, $49.50 and $39.50.
