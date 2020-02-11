United We Brunch discounted tickets are moving fast. Don't miss out on this deal!

Tuesday, February 11, 2020

C-Notes

Boney James Returns to Playhouse Square in October

Posted By on Tue, Feb 11, 2020 at 3:17 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF PLAYHOUSE SQUARE
  • Courtesy of Playhouse Square
A Playhouse Square fan favorite, jazz musician Boney James will return to the venue on Oct. 3 to perform at the Ohio Theatre. Credited with virtually creating the genre of urban jazz, the saxman-keyboardist-producer-songwriter will be on a tour supporting his latest album, Solid. It's due out in April.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday. They can by purchased online or at the Playhouse Square box office. They can also by purchased by calling 216-241-6000.

Prices will be $69.50, $49.50 and $39.50.



