Tuesday, February 11, 2020

Cello's Grill in the Warehouse District Has Closed

Posted By on Tue, Feb 11, 2020 at 10:19 AM

Cello's Grill, a Brazilian steakhouse that opened last year in the spot once occupied by Brasa Grill for 15 years at 1300 W. 9th St., closed its doors recently after just 10 months of service.

Owner Marcelo Fadul, who opened Brasa in 2004 and gave Cleveland its first taste of churrasco, had hoped that bringing diners back to the Brasa days would keep the sizable spot, which could accommodate some 240 diners, humming.

That plan didn't pan out.

