Cello's Grill in the Warehouse District Has Closed

click to enlarge Cello's Grill



Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Cello's Grill, a Brazilian steakhouse that opened last year in the spot once occupied by Brasa Grill for 15 years at 1300 W. 9th St., closed its doors recently after just 10 months of service.Owner Marcelo Fadul, who opened Brasa in 2004 and gave Cleveland its first taste of churrasco, had hoped that bringing diners back to the Brasa days would keep the sizable spot, which could accommodate some 240 diners, humming.That plan didn't pan out.