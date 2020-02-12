Lucy Ethiopian Restaurant in Old Brooklyn to Close for Good This Weekend

click to enlarge
Lucy Ethiopian Restaurant, which opened in Old Brooklyn in 2018 and gave Cleveland a third Ethiopian option along with Zoma and Empress Taytu, will close its doors after this Saturday.
"We are sad to announce that Saturday February 15, 2020 will be our last buffet as well as our last day as Lucy's Ethiopian Restaurant," a Facebook post
by the restaurant's management read. "We thank each and everyone of you for your support."
Despite the odd setting, which had Lucy (2218 Broadview Rd.) separated from the Casablanca Bar it set up in by only a half wall, Scene dining editor Doug Trattner found solid fare
: "Our beef ($16) and vegetarian ($14) combination platters were overflowing with colorful, flavorful stews and vegetables, all arranged atop a wide base of injera (with more on the side). That injera, a soft, spongy and tart flatbread, is used to pinch off portions of fiery berbere-infused beef stew, exotically spiced lentil stews, earthy braised greens and turmeric-hued potato and cabbage salad. Freshly made cottage cheese is bright with lemon and contrasts beautifully with the spicy stews."