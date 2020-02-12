United We Brunch discounted tickets are moving fast. Don't miss out on this deal!

Wednesday, February 12, 2020

The Burger Shop, From Sauce the City Chef, Will Open at Ohio City Galley This Week

Posted By on Wed, Feb 12, 2020 at 8:53 AM

SAUCE THE CITY IG
  • Sauce the City IG

The Ohio City Galley group didn't have to look far to find someone to fill the last remaining open spot in the food hall.

Victor Searcy Jr. of Sauce the City, the lone original tenant remaining from when the Galley first opened, will open The Burger Shop this week. Searcy had initially envisioned a gourmet steak burger featuring short rib and ribeye as the signature item at Sauce the City, but killer hot chicken and wings took center stage. Now, a variation on that burger, a slider-style patty made from a brisket and ribeye blend, will be the focus of The Burger Shop. Veggie patties will also be available.

The Galley has seen its fair share of transition since it debuted in 2018 with Poca, The Rice Shop, Tinman and Sauce the City. Forest City Steaks had a short-lived tenure and, after a winter break to refresh the space, two new concepts from the Plum's Brett Sawyer — Pie Squared and Grains and Greens — opened in January.



Part of that change is by design, as the incubator-style food hall gives operators a chance to try out and test concepts over the course of a year, and part of that has been a process of finding what concepts resonate with audiences in the fast-casual atmosphere.

Slider-style burgers will run $4.95 each and can be topped with choice of cheese, toppings and sauces, including Searcy's Cleveland Hot Sauce or DETE Signature Sauce. Waffle fries ($3.99) can be topped with cheese and bacon and added to sliders for combo meals ($12.95 for two burgers, $14.95 for three).

