Wednesday, February 12, 2020

C-Notes

WJCU's Annual Radiothon Begins on Friday

Posted By on Wed, Feb 12, 2020 at 4:51 PM

click to enlarge wjcu_radiothon_2020.jpg
WJCU’s annual Radiothon begins at 6:30 p.m. on Friday and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23.

To help the cause, about 70 local bands have made videos encouraging their fans to donate to the WJCU Radiothon during the NEORocks show that airs between 8 and 10 p.m. on Monday. The program features only music from Northeast Ohio.  The videos will then be posted to the bands’ personal Instagram and Facebook pages with the hashtag #NeorocksNeedsU.

Donations may be made by calling 216-397-4438, and they may also be made at wjcu.org.



