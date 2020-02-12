Wednesday, February 12, 2020
WJCU's Annual Radiothon Begins on Friday
By Jeff Niesel
on Wed, Feb 12, 2020 at 4:51 PM
WJCU
’s annual Radiothon begins at 6:30 p.m. on Friday and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23.
To help the cause, about 70 local bands have made videos encouraging their fans to donate to the WJCU Radiothon during the NEORocks
show that airs between 8 and 10 p.m. on Monday. The program features only music from Northeast Ohio. The videos will then be posted to the bands’ personal Instagram and Facebook pages with the hashtag #NeorocksNeedsU.
Donations may be made by calling 216-397-4438, and they may also be made at wjcu.org
.
