Amanda Berry's Restored Monte Carlo SS to Debut at the Upcoming I-X Piston Powered Auto-Rama

Courtesy of the I-X Center
Working under the direction of Greg Boykin, the students at Max S. Hayes High School are restoring the 1986 Monte Carlo SS that belonged to kidnapping survivor and activist Amanda Berry.
The restored vehicle will be displayed on Thunder Row at the I-X Piston Powered Auto-Rama that takes place at the I-X Center
from March 13 to March 15.
Berry’s love for cars started as a young girl. When she was to turn 16, the family car would've been hers. Unfortunately, it sat idle because Berry was kidnapped on April 21, 2003, one day before her birthday.
The students will have spent more than 500 hours refurbishing the vehicle.
“The show has a deep commitment to working with local schools through our Career Day and Hotrodders of Tomorrow programs,” says Show Manager Steve Legerski in a press release. “When Greg [Boykin] from Max S. Hayes brought this project to us, we knew debuting a car like this at the Piston Powered Auto-Rama would be the perfect platform.”
The restoration is made possible by Berry, Axelrod Collision Center, Dollar Bank, Evercoat, Boykin, Max S. Hayes High School, Meguiar's, Safelite AutoGlass, Sherwin-Williams and Summit Racing Equipment.
For more information about Amanda Berry's Monte Carlo SS restoration, please visit pistonpowershow.com/amanda-berry
.
