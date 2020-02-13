United We Brunch discounted tickets are moving fast. Don't miss out on this deal!

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, February 13, 2020

Scene & Heard

ICE Arrests 75 People in Ohio and Michigan in Weeklong Operation

Posted By on Thu, Feb 13, 2020 at 10:01 AM

ICE
  • ICE
A weeklong operation by the U.S. Immigration and Customs and Enforcement (ICE) led to the arrests of 75 people in Michigan and Ohio.

Of those foreign nationals, about 70 percent had prior arrests or convictions, and one was an alleged MS-13 gang member wanted in El Salvador for homicide, ICE said this week.

"ICE officers are first and foremost focused on removing criminal aliens from the community,” Rebecca Adducci, field office director of ICE Removal Operations (ERO) in Michigan and Ohio, said in a news release. “I applaud the dedicated men and women of ICE and our partners who work tirelessly to keep our communities safe, often in the face of great personal danger.”



Those arrested during the Feb. 1-7 sweep hailed from the following countries: Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Cambodia, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Guinea, Honduras, Iraq, Israel and the Occupied Territories, Jamaica, Lebanon, Mexico, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Thailand, Trinidad and Tobago, and Tunisia.

In Detroit, agents arrested a 53-year-old citizen of Honduras with two drunken driving convictions. In Warren, agents detained a 55-year-old citizen of Iraq with convictions for larceny, breaking and entering, and delivery of cocaine, ecstasy, and marijuana. In Warren, agents arrested a 41-year-old citizen of Serbia with convictions for carjacking and drunken driving.

Nationwide, about 86 percent of ERO’s administrative arrests in 2019 were of people who either had a criminal conviction or were facing criminal charges, according to ICE.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of ICE, Immigration

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. The Burger Shop, From Sauce the City Chef, Will Open at Ohio City Galley This Week Read More

  2. Lucy Ethiopian Restaurant in Old Brooklyn to Close for Good This Weekend Read More

  3. At Jonathon Sawyer's Greenhouse Tavern, Staff Says It Kept an Acclaimed Restaurant Afloat While the Celebrity Chef Went AWOL Read More

  4. Cello's Grill in the Warehouse District Has Closed Read More

  5. The Scuttling of Council Reduction is Another Sad Example of Cleveland's Anti Democratic Leadership Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation