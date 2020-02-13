Jane Fonda to Speak at Kent State University in Commemoration of May 4 Shootings

The schedule of events is as follows:





Sat., May 2 – Discussion on the impact of student activists

Sun., May 3 – The May 4 legacy past and present

Mon., May 4 – The commemoration ceremony

Find a whole list of events and more details right here.



Fonda, who was most recently seen presenting at the Oscars in a dress she had worn previously, is set to talk about her life and activism on May 3 for the Presidential Speaker Series. While the speech is free for all to attend, tickets are required.



"It is our great responsibility and honor to welcome the nation and world to our campus," Kent State President Todd Diacon said in a statement. "Together we will remember Allison Krause, Jeffrey Miller, Sandra Scheuer and William Schroeder, and honor Kent State and community members who have kept their memories alive for 50 years. We will listen to, and learn from, noted speakers, experts and performers, all while we absorb the lessons of the importance of free speech, the need for civil dialogue and the dangers of polarization."