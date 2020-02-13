Thursday, February 13, 2020
Jane Fonda to Speak at Kent State University in Commemoration of May 4 Shootings
Jane Fonda is coming to Kent State University this spring to help commemorator the 50th anniversary of the May 4 shooting on the school's campus.
The actor/activist, who at 82 is still making headlines
for various political demonstrations and her outspoken ways, is just one of the many people coming to the campus the weekend of May 4 to remember the tragic deaths of four KSU students at the hands of the Ohio National Guard 50 years ago.
"It is our great responsibility and honor to welcome the nation and world to our campus," Kent State President Todd Diacon said in a statement. "Together we will remember Allison Krause, Jeffrey Miller, Sandra Scheuer and William Schroeder, and honor Kent State and community members who have kept their memories alive for 50 years. We will listen to, and learn from, noted speakers, experts and performers, all while we absorb the lessons of the importance of free speech, the need for civil dialogue and the dangers of polarization."
The schedule of events is as follows:
Fri., May 1 – Welcome reception
Sat., May 2 – Discussion on the impact of student activists
Sun., May 3 – The May 4 legacy past and present
Mon., May 4 – The commemoration ceremony
(Find a whole list of events and more details right here.
)
Fonda, who was most recently seen presenting at the Oscars in a dress she had worn previously, is set to talk about her life and activism on May 3 for the Presidential Speaker Series. While the speech is free for all to attend, tickets are required.
