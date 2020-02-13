Jonathon Sawyer No Longer Listed as Executive Chef on Sawyer's, SeeSaw Websites; Owners Say Situation Being Assessed

click to enlarge
After Chef Jonathon Sawyer announced the closure last weekend of Greenhouse Tavern, one remaining question in the wake of the shuttering and news reports covering his operations and various debts was his future with Sawyer's in Van Aken and SeeSaw in Columbus, both owned and operated by the Forward Hospitality Group.
As recently as last Friday, Sawyer was listed on each restaurant's websites as partner/executive chef. As Columbus Alive pointed out today
, Sawyer is no longer listed on the SeeSaw website
. Nate Hall is now listed as executive chef.
A similar change was made on the Sawyer's website
, where Sawyer's photo and title have disappeared, replaced by co-executive chefs Adam Bauer and Logan Abee.
There'd been rumblings that Sawyer was out at both restaurants, including the one bearing his name, but that Forward would let the dust settle on the Greenhouse news before making any announcements on Sawyer's role or the name of the Van Aken operation.
While Bobby Rutter of Forward Hospitality hasn't responded to inquiries from Scene, Forward Hospitality's Aldo Narcisi told Columbus Alive that the business partners will "be meeting this month before making an announcement."
Nate Hall, the new executive chef at SeeSaw, told Alive that Forward is "currently assessing the situation as a company."