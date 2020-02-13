United We Brunch discounted tickets are moving fast. Don't miss out on this deal!

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, February 13, 2020

Scene & Heard

Ohio Lawmakers to Introduce Bill Barring Certain Medical Care for Transgender Minors

Posted By on Thu, Feb 13, 2020 at 10:53 AM

click to enlarge State Rep. Ron Hood - HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES PHOTO
  • House of Representatives photo
  • State Rep. Ron Hood
Conservative lawmakers in the Ohio House of Representatives will introduce a bill that prohibits doctors from prescribing hormones or performing gender confirmation surgery for minors who identify as transgender.

Republican State Reps. Bill Dean and Ron Hood say the bill is still being drafted. They held a news conference Tuesday in Columbus with supporters of the bill, including two parents, Columbus-based pediatrician John Wells Logan and conservative activist group Citizens for Community Values.

According to the lawmakers, the "Protect Vulnerable Children Act" would levy legal penalties against doctors who provide the gender-based treatments to those under 18.



“What we’re trying to accomplish in this bill is that these procedures cannot be done. It would cause sterilization, irreparable damage to children that can’t be reversed,” Hood told media at the news event in Columbus. “That’s what makes this such a problem. Decisions made in childhood that are very, very permanent and cause sterilization cannot be reversed.”

Some medical and LGBTQ rights groups have sounded staunch opposition to the proposed law, however, noting that gender reassignment surgeries for those under 18 are exceedingly rare and that hormone therapies are generally reversible. Some physicians and mental health experts also say that such therapies can lower risk of suicide among minors who identify as transgender.

“Evidence-based policy statements and clinical guidelines––published by every mainstream pediatric medical professional association––speak for themselves and are paving the path for minors to receive care that promotes the healthy outcomes the youth deserve,” Nationwide Children's Hospital THRIVE Gender Development Program Medical Director Dr. Scott Leibowitz said in a statement.

Leibowitz argues that the legislation would put doctors in a position of choosing between the Hippocratic Oath and the law.

Ten other states have recently considered or are still considering similar bans, including Kentucky. A bill banning procedures related to gender transition for minors passed the South Dakota House of Representatives last month, but was voted down in the state Senate.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of...

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. The Burger Shop, From Sauce the City Chef, Will Open at Ohio City Galley This Week Read More

  2. Lucy Ethiopian Restaurant in Old Brooklyn to Close for Good This Weekend Read More

  3. At Jonathon Sawyer's Greenhouse Tavern, Staff Says It Kept an Acclaimed Restaurant Afloat While the Celebrity Chef Went AWOL Read More

  4. Cello's Grill in the Warehouse District Has Closed Read More

  5. The Scuttling of Council Reduction is Another Sad Example of Cleveland's Anti Democratic Leadership Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation