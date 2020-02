Happy #ValentinesDay! Love is in the air here at Crocker Park. Stop by to do some shopping for that special someone or grab a quick bite ... plenty of parking available. 😉❤️#vday #vdaygifts #cheesecakefactory #crockerpark #itsallhappeninghere pic.twitter.com/uoq0iPqiAC — Crocker Park (@CrockerPark) February 14, 2020

Apropos of absolutely nothing besides good wholesome Valentine's Day vibes and 20-page menus, Crocker Park tweeted a reminder today that the outdoor shopping and dining outpost in Westlake is the perfect place to celebrate the occasion, perhaps at the Cheesecake Factory with its ample parking.