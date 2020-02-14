United We Brunch discounted tickets are moving fast. Don't miss out on this deal!

Friday, February 14, 2020

Bites

Saucy Brew Works Adds Coffeehouse Concept to Upcoming Pinecrest Location

Posted By on Fri, Feb 14, 2020 at 12:27 PM

click image PHOTO VIA SAUCY BREW WORKS/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Saucy Brew Works/Facebook
In December, partner-brewer Eric Anderson announced that Saucy Brew Works was making moves to the east side, with plans to open a brewpub at the ever-growing Pinecrest. 

Today, Saucy Brew Works has announced that the concept is expanding to include a coffeehouse as well, the first of its kind for the company. The coffeehouse will be situated right next to the brewpub, and guests can access both places once inside.

Saucy Coffee, as it's going to be called, will offer a single-origin house roast, as well as other caffeinated concoctions. The company's coffee and beer will also come together for new beverages like What’s His Nuts, which is a vanilla stout that features coffee and peanut butter.

The new 142-seat Orange Village space does not have a kitchen, and will only offer small bites.

While it's only been two years since the brewery opened at its original location in Ohio City, ownership has plans to take the concept far. That includes a new brewery and taproom in Independence, along with ones in Columbus and Detroit. Saucy's beers can also found at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.



The plan is for the Pinecrest location (400 Park Ave., Suite 169) to open by early April.

