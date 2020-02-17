Monday, February 17, 2020
Rascal Flatts to Bring Its Farewell Tour to Blossom in September
By Jeff Niesel
on Mon, Feb 17, 2020 at 10:16 AM
Joe Kleon
Rascal Flatts performing at Blossom in 2013.
Earlier this year, the veteran country music act Rascal Flatts announced that its upcoming tour would be its last.
The group will perform on Sept. 4 at Blossom.
Rascal Flatts will invite special guests such as Chris Lane, Chase Rice, Avenue Beat, Caylee Hammack, King Calaway, Matt Stell and Rachel Wammack to join it on select dates, and opening artists will vary across the tour.
The concert was announced earlier this year as part of Live Nation's Country Megaticket. Individual tickets
go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.
