Seriously Stop Reading This Headline and Register to Vote in Cleveland

Tomorrow, Feb. 18, is the last day to register to vote in the upcoming Ohio primaries, which means that anyone 18 or older and who is legally able should make sure they are signed up to vote. Because it may seem simple, but if you're not registered, then you can't vote.
Yes, registering to vote does take a few minutes, and can seem like it takes away from other fun activities, but it can truly be a pretty painless
process.
First, it's important, especially here in Ohio where thousands have recently been purged from the voter rolls, that you confirm your status
as a registered voter. If you're no longer registered you can sign up and even update your address online at the Cuyahoga County website.
The Ohio primary is Tuesday, March 17, aka St. Patrick's Day. Scene highly recommends voting before heading downtown for all the festivities. The day is also Super Tuesday and will most likely determine the Democratic nominee for president.
