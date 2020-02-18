15 60 75 The Numbers Band to Mark Its Fiftieth Anniversary with Shows at the Kent Stage and the Beachland

click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of the Kent Stage
Local rockers 15 60 75 The Numbers Band have pursued a singular vision of blues, rock and jazz for 50 years, and they continue to maintain a busy live schedule and to write new material.
To celebrate its fiftieth anniversary, the band will perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Kent Stage
and at 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, at the Beachland Ballroom
.
“We give the people our best,” band founder Robert Kidney explains in a press release. “Our effort goes into being creative, unique and original. We define our own sound. There are no rules because we don't play the game. We are not in it for the game, we're in it for the music.”
Kidney has recorded and toured with Anton Fier and his Golden Palominos. He and his brother Jack have toured Holland twice and played in London. The entire band went to London to perform at the Royal Festival Hall in 2000.
At the Kent Stage, ticket holders will have exclusive opportunity to purchase the new Numbers Band release Endure: Outliers On Water Street
. The release date of the album is still to be determined.
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.