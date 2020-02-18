United We Brunch returns to the Madison Sat., March 14. Limited tickets still available!

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, February 18, 2020

Film

Cleveland-Based Company to Distribute Two Winning Movies From This Year’s Chagrin Documentary Film Festival

Posted By on Tue, Feb 18, 2020 at 8:27 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE CHAGRIN DOCUMENTARY FILM FESTIVAL
  • Courtesy of the Chagrin Documentary Film Festival
The Chagrin Documentary Film Festival (CDFF) and Gravitas Ventures have announced a new partnership to benefit documentary filmmakers and further their shared missions of promoting the art of documentary film.

Beginning this year, the locally based company Gravitas Ventures will offer guaranteed distribution to over 100 million homes in North America via its partnerships in the cable, satellite, telco and OTT space to the winners in two categories at the Chagrin Documentary Film Festival that’s scheduled to take place from Oct. 6 through Oct. 11.

“Gravitas is thrilled to be collaborating with the Chagrin Documentary Film Festival as it furthers our ability to bring real stories from great filmmakers to over 100 million homes in North America,” says Gravitas President Michael Murphy in a statement.



On MovieMaker Magazine’s list of the "Top 50 Festivals Worth the Submission Fee" for seven of its ten years, the Chagrin Documentary Film Festival welcomed an audience of more than 13,000 last year.

“From the beginning, our festival has been all about empowering talented filmmakers. A guaranteed distribution deal from [Gravitas Ventures], one of the top distributors in the country, is a huge continuation of that founding mission,” says the festival's founder and director Mary Ann Ponce.

Film submissions for this year’s festival will be accepted through Film Freeway with an early bird submission deadline of Feb. 24.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of Chagrin Documentary Film Festival, Gravitas Ventures

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. The Pierogi Cart From ‘The Bachelor’ to Make Its Cleveland Debut at Brite Winter Read More

  2. Dan Gilbert Gives First Interview Since Stroke, Says Recovery is Slow But He's Getting Back to Work Read More

  3. The Brite Winter 2020 Performances You Can't Miss Read More

  4. CMSD's Joseph Gallagher Middle-School Chess Team Still Making History Read More

  5. Jonathon Sawyer No Longer Listed as Executive Chef on Sawyer's, SeeSaw Websites; Owners Say Situation Being Assessed Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation