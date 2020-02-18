United We Brunch returns to the Madison Sat., March 14. Limited tickets still available!

Tuesday, February 18, 2020

'Dirty Daddy' Bob Saget Brings His Not-So-Family-Friendly Comedy to the Agora

Posted By on Tue, Feb 18, 2020 at 1:15 PM

click to enlarge NETFLIX SCREENSHOT
  • Netflix Screenshot
Bob Saget, best known for playing the lovable Danny Tanner on Full House and Fuller House, is bringing his brand of in-you-face dirty humor to the Agora Theater this spring.

The former America's Funniest Home Videos host, and author of the book Dirty Daddy: The Chronicles of a Family Man Turned Filthy Comedian, hits Cleveland on Friday, May 15. Expect the actor/comedian to probably pull out his guitar at some point in the show and definitely talk about co-star/friend John Stamos.

Tickets run between $45-$50, and go on sale this Friday. 

The show starts at 8 p.m. and all ticket holders must be 18 or older to enter. Find tickets right here.

