'Dirty Daddy' Bob Saget Brings His Not-So-Family-Friendly Comedy to the Agora

Bob Saget, best known for playing the lovable Danny Tanner on Full House and Fuller House, is bringing his brand of in-you-face dirty humor to the Agora Theater this spring.



The former America's Funniest Home Videos host, and author of the book Dirty Daddy: The Chronicles of a Family Man Turned Filthy Comedian, hits Cleveland on Friday, May 15. Expect the actor/comedian to probably pull out his guitar at some point in the show and definitely talk about co-star/friend John Stamos.





Tickets run between $45-$50, and go on sale this Friday.

