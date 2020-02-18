United We Brunch returns to the Madison Sat., March 14. Limited tickets still available!

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, February 18, 2020

C-Notes

Foo Fighters to Bring Their Van Tour to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in May

Posted By on Tue, Feb 18, 2020 at 10:37 AM

ANDREAS NEUMANN
  • Andreas Neumann
"Congratulations: You’re old! You’ve been going to see Foo Fighters shows for 25 years now!” reads the press release announcing the band’s upcoming tour commemorating its silver anniversary in some of the same cities where the first FF shows took place in 1995.

The tour includes a May 18 stop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The Foo Fighters’ 2020 Van Tour will hit a number of the same spots that Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel and Pat Smear visited in a Dodge van all those years ago—in arenas this time, because aside from many of those clubs on that 1995 trek having since ceased to exist, squeezing a 2020 FF show into the few clubs still around today would just be "too insane."



In addition, each show will feature a preview of Dave Grohl’s brand new documentary film What Drives Us, which "explores motivations, recounts personal anecdotes, and explores the physical and psychological toll of touring in vans via interviews with members of van tour veteran bands ranging from Black Flag and Dead Kennedys to Metallica and the Beatles, and many, many more."

Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning at noon today. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of...

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. The Pierogi Cart From ‘The Bachelor’ to Make Its Cleveland Debut at Brite Winter Read More

  2. Dan Gilbert Gives First Interview Since Stroke, Says Recovery is Slow But He's Getting Back to Work Read More

  3. CMSD's Joseph Gallagher Middle-School Chess Team Still Making History Read More

  4. The Brite Winter 2020 Performances You Can't Miss Read More

  5. Jonathon Sawyer No Longer Listed as Executive Chef on Sawyer's, SeeSaw Websites; Owners Say Situation Being Assessed Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation