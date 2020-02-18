Foo Fighters to Bring Their Van Tour to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in May

"Congratulations: You’re old! You’ve been going to see Foo Fighters shows for 25 years now!” reads the press release announcing the band’s upcoming tour commemorating its silver anniversary in some of the same cities where the first FF shows took place in 1995.
The tour includes a May 18 stop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
.
The Foo Fighters’ 2020 Van Tour will hit a number of the same spots that Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel and Pat Smear visited in a Dodge van all those years ago—in arenas this time, because aside from many of those clubs on that 1995 trek having since ceased to exist, squeezing a 2020 FF show into the few clubs still around today would just be "too insane."
In addition, each show will feature a preview of Dave Grohl’s brand new documentary film What Drives Us
, which "explores motivations, recounts personal anecdotes, and explores the physical and psychological toll of touring in vans via interviews with members of van tour veteran bands ranging from Black Flag and Dead Kennedys to Metallica and the Beatles, and many, many more."
Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning at noon today. Tickets
go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.
