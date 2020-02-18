Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Heart’s Ann Wilson to Perform at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage in May
Posted
By Jeff Niesel
on Tue, Feb 18, 2020 at 10:21 AM
click to enlarge
For the past 40 years, Heart’s Ann Wilson has steadily toured and recorded both as a solo act and as a member of Heart.
In 2018, she released Immortal
, an album of covers that pay tribute to rock icons who’ve passed away.
Earlier today, Wilson announced the dates of a spring solo tour that includes a May 21 date at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage.
A presale begins at 10 a.m. tomorrow, and tickets
go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
Tags: Ann Wilson, Immortal, MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage, Image