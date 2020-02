Heart’s Ann Wilson to Perform at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage in May

click to enlarge Courtesy of Live Nation

For the past 40 years, Heart’s Ann Wilson has steadily toured and recorded both as a solo act and as a member of Heart.In 2018, she released, an album of covers that pay tribute to rock icons who’ve passed away.Earlier today, Wilson announced the dates of a spring solo tour that includes a May 21 date at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage.A presale begins at 10 a.m. tomorrow, and t ickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.