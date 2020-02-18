United We Brunch returns to the Madison Sat., March 14. Limited tickets still available!

Tuesday, February 18, 2020

Heart’s Ann Wilson to Perform at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage in May

Posted By on Tue, Feb 18, 2020 at 10:21 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF LIVE NATION
  • Courtesy of Live Nation
For the past 40 years, Heart’s Ann Wilson has steadily toured and recorded both as a solo act and as a member of Heart.

In 2018, she released Immortal, an album of covers that pay tribute to rock icons who’ve passed away.

Earlier today, Wilson announced the dates of a spring solo tour that includes a May 21 date at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage.



A presale begins at 10 a.m. tomorrow, and tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.

