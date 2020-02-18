Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Korn and Faith No More’s Co-Headlining Tour Coming to Blossom in September
By Jeff Niesel
on Tue, Feb 18, 2020 at 10:50 AM
Joe Kleon
Korn performing at Blossom in 2016.
Earlier today, nu-metal icons Korn and the hard rock act Faith No More announced the dates of a co-headlining tour that’ll bring the bands to Blossom on Sept. 13.
The concert will also feature special guests Helmet and ’68.
Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning at noon today.
Tickets
go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.
