Tuesday, February 18, 2020

Primus to Bring Its Rush Tribute to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in June

Posted By on Tue, Feb 18, 2020 at 11:02 AM

CHAPMAN BAEHLER
  • Chapman Baehler
The alternative rock act Primus has just announced that it’ll take its tribute to the prog rock act Rush on the road this summer.

Dubbed A Tribute to Kings, the cross-country tour will feature the Bay Area trio playing Rush's classic 1977 album A Farewell to Kings in its entirety.

Primus will also play some of its own music own music.



The tour comes to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica on June 27.

"A little over one year ago, [guitarist] Ler Lalonde and I started kicking the idea around of Primus performing a series of shows featuring an iconic Rush album from our youth," says bandleader Les Claypool in a statement. "Being that A Farewell to Kings was the first Rush record I ever heard, and that it contains my all-time favorite Rush tune, ‘Cygnus X1,’ the choice narrowed quickly. Years ago, I had done something similar with Colonel Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade, when we covered Pink Floyd's Animals in its entirety. It was an insane amount of work but ended up being one of the most enjoyable live endeavors I've ever done.”

A special presale, including VIP upgrade options, will go on sale at 10 a.m. tomorrow.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Find more info at primusville.com.

