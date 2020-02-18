Trey Anastasio Band to Perform at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in June

click to enlarge
When he’s not touring and recording with Phish, singer-guitarist Trey Anastasio tours and records as a solo act.
He’s also performed with the New York Philharmonic, the Los Angeles Philharmonic and the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra. In 2013, he was nominated for a Tony Award and two Drama Desk Awards for the original score of the Broadway musical Hands on a Hardbody.
Since 1998, Trey Anastasio has also performed with Trey Anastasio Band, or TAB for short. The lineup features drummer Russ Lawton, bassist Tony Markellis, keyboardist Ray Paczkowski and percussionist Cyro Baptista. It's augmented by a full horn section, including trombonist/vocalist Natalie Cressman, multi-instrumentalist James Casey and longtime TAB trumpeter/vocalist Jennifer Hartswick.
The group comes to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica on June 6. Tickets
go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.
