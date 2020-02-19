United We Brunch returns to the Madison Sat., March 14. Limited tickets still available!

Wednesday, February 19, 2020

Bites

Carrie Cerino's Has Closed After 57 Years in Business

Posted By on Wed, Feb 19, 2020 at 11:57 AM

Another Northeast Ohio staple has closed its doors this month.

On its Facebook page, Carrie Cerino's announced that has permanently closed as of yesterday after 57 years of business in North Royalton.

"After sharing in the memories of many family events for over 57 years, Carrie Cerino’s Ristorante & Party Center will be closed effective February 18, 2020.
Unfortunately, given the headwinds facing many small businesses in today’s environment, it made it very difficult for Carrie Cerino’s to operate and compete," it read. "With a heavy heart, owner, Carmen Cerino, made the difficult decision to close and hopes to use the time off to enjoy his growing family. The Cerino Family would like to thank the community and their loyal customers for allowing them to serve them over the years."

