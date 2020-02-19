Freddie's, a Philly Sandwich and Fry Shop, Now Open in Tremont

click to enlarge Photo by SportsBoyTony

The former Sesame & Soy spot in Tremont on Professor Ave. has been claimed.Freddie's (2173 Professor; 216-417-0867), whose menu focuses on Philly sandwiches and "dirty fries," has opened in the space.Manager Strong Chien tells Scene some of the ownership group and a hefty portion of the staff bring experience from Dale's Deli in Euclid, which shares similar menu items, including those "dirty fries" — basically your preferred Philly style (chicken, steak, corned beef, shrimp, etc.) served over fries. Customers can also get those on top of fried rice, or in a traditional sandwich.Freddie's is open for lunch Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 to 9 p.m. for dinner, Saturday from noon to 9 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. It's closed on Tuesdays.