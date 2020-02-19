Wednesday, February 19, 2020
La Casita's New Year-Round Taqueria Nears Opening in New Spot in Painesville
La Casita, a Latin grocery store and butcher shop which has dished up some of the best tacos in Northeast Ohio at an al-fresco, seasonal stand in Painesville since 2006, is weeks away from opening a new year-round restaurant at its new location.
This week, La Casita closed its store at its previous location at 484 N. State St. for two days while it moved to its new digs at 452 Storrs St., where it will officially open tomorrow.
While the expanded and renovated grocery store space is a welcome development, the bigger news is that La Casita will, in two weeks, be opening an adjoined taqueria that will be open year-round and include a bar.
Take a peak at the space in the Facebook tease below.
