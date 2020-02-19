United We Brunch returns to the Madison Sat., March 14. Limited tickets still available!

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, February 19, 2020

C-Notes

New 'Roots Rearview' Podcast Recounts Hotz Cafe's 100-Year History

Posted By on Wed, Feb 19, 2020 at 5:13 PM

FACEBOOK.COM
  • Facebook.com
In 2018, the Roots of American Music launched Roots Rearview, a podcast devoted to "celebrating, remembering, and revealing the history and the music of Ohio, the Rust Belt and beyond."

Just this week, local musician and recording engineer Clint Holley, who hosts the series, has released a new episode that centers on Hotz Cafe, a small neighborhood tavern in Tremont.

Hotz Cafe first opened in 1919, and the bar recently celebrated 100 years of family ownership. Holley interviewed members of the Hotz family to talk about how the place transformed from "somewhat of a store," as John Hotz describes its early days. Hotz also recalls the story of how baseball great Babe Ruth once bought everyone at the bar a drink.



The local act the Luckey Ones also performs on the program.

You can listen to the podcast here.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of...

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Changes Name to Boneless Thugs-N-Harmony to Promote Buffalo Wild Wings Read More

  2. Old Fashion Hot Dogs on Lorain Closing at the End of March After 92 Years of Business Read More

  3. Carrie Cerino's Has Closed After 57 Years in Business Read More

  4. Foo Fighters to Bring Their Van Tour to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in May Read More

  5. Dan Gilbert Gives First Interview Since Stroke, Says Recovery is Slow But He's Getting Back to Work Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation