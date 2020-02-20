Thursday, February 20, 2020
CatVideoFest Returns to Cedar Lee Next Weekend
By Laura Morrison
on Thu, Feb 20, 2020 at 11:55 AM
The internet often feels like it was invented simply to supply gobs of adorable cat videos to the masses. Hours and hours of footage with cats jumping at the sight of cucumbers or sitting sprawled out like a human has brought endless joy to a world where so much has gone wrong.
Next weekend, CatVideoFest
returns to the Cedar Lee Theater in Cleveland Heights, bringing the biggest (furry) internet sensations to the big screen.
CatVideoFest, which roams around the country helping to raise money for cats in need while partnering up with local charities, features a 90-minute compilation of the latest as well as classic family-friendly cat videos. A portion of the proceeds for the Cleveland iteration goes to the Euclid Beach Cat Project.
The event goes down Saturday, Feb. 29, at 11 a.m. and Sunday, March 1 at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tickets are $12.50 and can be found right here.
