United We Brunch returns to the Madison Sat., March 14. Limited tickets still available!

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, February 20, 2020

Scene & Heard

CatVideoFest Returns to Cedar Lee Next Weekend

Posted By on Thu, Feb 20, 2020 at 11:55 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA YOUTUBE
  • Photo via YouTube
The internet often feels like it was invented simply to supply gobs of adorable cat videos to the masses. Hours and hours of footage with cats jumping at the sight of cucumbers or sitting sprawled out like a human has brought endless joy to a world where so much has gone wrong.

Next weekend, CatVideoFest returns to the Cedar Lee Theater in Cleveland Heights, bringing the biggest (furry) internet sensations to the big screen.

CatVideoFest, which roams around the country helping to raise money for cats in need while partnering up with local charities, features a 90-minute compilation of the latest as well as classic family-friendly cat videos. A portion of the proceeds for the Cleveland iteration goes to the Euclid Beach Cat Project.



The event goes down Saturday, Feb. 29, at 11 a.m. and Sunday, March 1 at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tickets are $12.50 and can be found right here.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of...

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Changes Name to Boneless Thugs-N-Harmony to Promote Buffalo Wild Wings Read More

  2. Carrie Cerino's Has Closed After 57 Years in Business Read More

  3. Old Fashion Hot Dogs on Lorain Closing at the End of March After 92 Years of Business Read More

  4. Freddie's, a Philly Sandwich and Fry Shop, Now Open in Tremont Read More

  5. La Casita's New Year-Round Taqueria Nears Opening in New Spot in Painesville Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation