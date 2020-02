CIFF Announces Its Opening and Closing Night Films

courtesy of CIFF

Military Wives

The 44th iteration of the Cleveland International Film Festival will open with a special screening of, a film about a group of women from different backgrounds whose partners are away serving in Afghanistan.Directed by Peter Cattaneo (), the film stars Kristin Scott Thomas and Sharon Horgan. The film screens at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25, at Playhouse Square. Tickets cost $225 per person ($200 for CIFF members). The evening includes the screening of the film and the reception, both of which will take place in the KeyBank State Theatre., a film that tells the story of race horse bred by a Welsh bartender, closes the festival. It screens at 7 p.m. on Sunday, April 5, at Tower City Cinemas.All those in attendance atof the films showing at Tower City Cinemas on Closing Night can attend the festive Closing Night Ceremony (dessert reception and awards presentation) that takes place near the Tower City Center Grand Staircase after the screenings.