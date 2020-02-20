CIFF Announces Its Opening and Closing Night Films

-
courtesy of CIFF
-
Military Wives
The 44th iteration of the Cleveland International Film Festival
will open with a special screening of Military Wives
, a film about a group of women from different backgrounds whose partners are away serving in Afghanistan.
Directed by Peter Cattaneo (The Full Monty
), the film stars Kristin Scott Thomas and Sharon Horgan.
The film screens at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25, at Playhouse Square. Tickets cost $225 per person ($200 for CIFF members). The evening includes the screening of the film and the reception, both of which will take place in the KeyBank State Theatre.
Dream Horse
, a film that tells the story of race horse bred by a Welsh bartender, closes the festival. It screens at 7 p.m. on Sunday, April 5, at Tower City Cinemas.
All those in attendance at any
of the films showing at Tower City Cinemas on Closing Night can attend the festive Closing Night Ceremony (dessert reception and awards presentation) that takes place near the Tower City Center Grand Staircase after the screenings.
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.