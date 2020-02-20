United We Brunch returns to the Madison Sat., March 14. Limited tickets still available!

Thursday, February 20, 2020

Bites

Come March, Say Goodbye to The Morehouse in Willoughby and Hello to Nora's Public House

Posted By on Thu, Feb 20, 2020 at 10:59 AM

The owners of The Morehouse (4054 Erie St.) in Willoughby yesterday announced that by next month the BBQ and Southern comfort restaurant will be no more.

Citing a glut of BBQ restaurants in Northeast Ohio, the owners will instead transition the space to an Irish pub and bar called Nora's Public House.

The announcement, made via Facebook, is below.



