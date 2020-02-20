Thursday, February 20, 2020
Come March, Say Goodbye to The Morehouse in Willoughby and Hello to Nora's Public House
click to enlarge
The owners of The Morehouse (4054 Erie St.) in Willoughby yesterday announced that by next month the BBQ and Southern comfort restaurant will be no more.
Citing a glut of BBQ restaurants in Northeast Ohio, the owners will instead transition the space to an Irish pub and bar called Nora's Public House.
The announcement, made via Facebook, is below.
Tags: Willoughby, Dining, Restaurants, Morehouse BBQ, Nora's Public House, Image