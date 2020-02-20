Metropolitan Opera's Jennifer Rowley Begins a BW Residency and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch This Week

click to enlarge
-
Jennifer Rowley, Photo by Chris Singer
There’s a wide variety of events to choose from this week.
fp Creative (Fresh Perspectives)
continues its series of guest-curated concerts with “Samples,” a multi-genre gallery of music set in surround sound, produced by Melanie Emig. The concert begins on Thursday, February 20 at 7:45 pm at Snap House Studios (doors open at 7), and admission is on a sliding scale from $0 to $15 — your choice. Read a preview here.
San Francisco Symphony music director Michael Tilson Thomas begins a guest conducting gig with The Cleveland Orchestra
on Thursday, February 20 at 7:30 pm, bringing along one of his own compositions. Meditations on Rilke will feature mezzo-soprano Sasha Cooke and bass-baritone Dashon Burton, and Tilson Thomas will end his program with Berlioz’ opium-inspired Symphonie fantastique. There’s more than one opportunity to catch the program at Severance Hall — it repeats on Friday and Saturday, February 21 and 22 at 8:00 pm, and Sunday, February 23 at 2:00 pm. Tickets here.
The Latvian Concert Association is importing Carion
, a woodwind quintet made up of Danish and Latvian musicians Dóra Seres, flute, Egils Upatnieks, oboe, Egīls Šēfers, clarinet, David M.A.P. Palmquist, horn, and Niels Anders Vedsten Larsen, bassoon. They’ll perform choreographed and dramatized performances of classical and modern works in Lakewood’s Latvian Church Hall on Friday, February 21 at 6:00 pm. Email for advance tickets.
Soprano Jennifer Rowley,
one of Baldwin Wallace Conservatory’s most distinguished graduates, takes time out of her Metropolitan Opera schedule for a BW residency this week. She’ll sing a free recital of works by Schönberg, Strauss, and Brahms in Gamble Auditorium on Friday, February 21 at 7:00 pm.
The next event in the Helen D. Schubert concert series at St. John’s Cathedral in downtown Cleveland will bring Schola Antiqua
of Chicago to town for “Slavic Routes: Music from Renaissance Prague” on Friday, February 21 at 7:30 pm. Michael Alan Anderson will lead the ensemble in a variety of choral works that could have been heard in the courts, chapels, and streets of Prague in the year 1600, including English works by William Byrd that somehow made their way to that capital. A freewill offering will be received.
Oberlin Conservatory organ professor Jonathan Moyer
will play J.S. Bach’s Clavier-übung III (aka German Organ Mass) on the brand-new Paul Fritts instrument in First Lutheran Church, Lorain on Sunday, February 23 at 4:00 pm. The concert replicates the program of one of the 1971 dedication concerts for the church’s previous organ, destroyed by fire in 2014. A freewill offering will be received.
Also on Sunday the 23rd, Baldwin Wallace Arts Management Association
will present Daniel Ruffing’s He’s Lost His Marbles, a concert of “weird musical theatre songs” directed by Jack-Anthony Ina, with music direction by Lindsay Miller. Read a preview here
and click here for tickets.
The contemporary guitar duo FretX
(Mark Grgic and Daniel Lippel) will play works by Helmut Lachenmann, Courtney Bryan, and Gity Razaz on the Cleveland Museum of Art Performing Arts Series at Transformer Station on Monday, February 24 at 7:30 pm. Tickets here.
And on Tuesday, February 25 at 7:30 pm, Akron’s Tuesday Musical
presents violinist Joshua Bell and London’s Academy of St. Martin in the Fields in a program featuring Bell as soloist in Paganini’s Concerto No. 1 and as leader in Brahms’ Symphony No. 4. Tickets for the performance in E.J. Thomas Hall are available online.
For details of these and other classical concerts, see our Concert Listings page.