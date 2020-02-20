United We Brunch returns to the Madison Sat., March 14. Limited tickets still available!

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, February 20, 2020

C-Notes

The Weeknd’s After Hours Tour Coming to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in August

Posted By on Thu, Feb 20, 2020 at 11:40 AM

click to enlarge SAMANTHA FRYBERGER
  • Samantha Fryberger
The Weeknd, one of R&B’s more introspective singer-songwriters, has announced the dates of his new headline world tour, dubbed the After Hours Tour.

It includes an Aug. 28 stop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The tour will feature state of the art production and "one of the most innovative stage designs to date, containing the most LED lights and video for an arena show."



American Express card members can purchase tickets starting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 28.

Each ticket purchased online comes with one CD of the Weeknd's new album.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of...

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Changes Name to Boneless Thugs-N-Harmony to Promote Buffalo Wild Wings Read More

  2. Carrie Cerino's Has Closed After 57 Years in Business Read More

  3. Old Fashion Hot Dogs on Lorain Closing at the End of March After 92 Years of Business Read More

  4. Freddie's, a Philly Sandwich and Fry Shop, Now Open in Tremont Read More

  5. La Casita's New Year-Round Taqueria Nears Opening in New Spot in Painesville Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation