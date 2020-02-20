Thursday, February 20, 2020
The Weeknd’s After Hours Tour Coming to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in August
By Jeff Niesel
on Thu, Feb 20, 2020 at 11:40 AM
The Weeknd, one of R&B’s more introspective singer-songwriters, has announced the dates of his new headline world tour, dubbed the After Hours Tour.
It includes an Aug. 28 stop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
The tour will feature state of the art production and "one of the most innovative stage designs to date, containing the most LED lights and video for an arena show."
American Express card members can purchase tickets starting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 28.
Each ticket purchased online comes with one CD of the Weeknd's new album.
