Waffle Bar to Open Permanently at Bookhouse Brewing in Ohio City

View this post on Instagram

Yooooooo. Today we take one large step for waffles and one larger step for man kind..... (something like that?) after a year of partnering with the best of the best in the Cleveland area and beyond to bring you great times and some incredible food, we have found our landing pad in @bookhousebrewing ! A full grass roots operation considering we started here and will land here.💪. We couldn’t be more excited let’s get this waffle bread cleveland! We can’t wait! . . . . . . . . . . #clefoodie #cleveland #cle #craftbrewery #clefood #waffles #liegewaffles #liegewaffle #brunch #beerandwaffles #waffledaddy #beerdaddy #wafflebread #neofoodie