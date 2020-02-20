United We Brunch returns to the Madison Sat., March 14. Limited tickets still available!

Thursday, February 20, 2020

Bites

Waffle Bar to Open Permanently at Bookhouse Brewing in Ohio City

Posted By on Thu, Feb 20, 2020 at 2:14 PM

PHOTO BY DOUGLAS TRATTNER
  • Photo by Douglas Trattner
The pop-up waffle shop that's been operating out of Bookhouse Brewing in Ohio City for the past year is getting a permanent home ... at Bookhouse Brewing.

The 25th Street brewery, run by partners Luke Brevoort and Vaughn Stewart, made the announcement official earlier this week on Facebook, saying that 
chef George Gazdick and his Liege-style waffles are getting their own small kitchen in a corner of the family-friendly space.

"In this new era of waffledom, you’ll have your choice of sweet, savory or vegan/gluten-free batter, with an expanded menu of toppings that can take things in a sweet or savory direction," Bookhouse Brewing announced.

The Waffle Bar's official grand opening is Saturday, March 21, starting at noon. A special Waffelbiere, which was brewed with maple syrup and Waffle Bar batter, is going to be on tap for the event.



After the party, expect waffle options every day the brewery is open. On some weekends, the bar's menu may also expand.

