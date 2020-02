Dokken and Lynch Mob Coming to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage on Oct. 18

After a long and bitter feud, former bandmates Don Dokken and George Lynch have apparently put aside their differences.They’ve just announced the details of a tour featuring their respective bands, Dokken and Lynch Mob. Each band will play a set, and then there will be a special encore performance with Dokken and Lynch on stage together.The tour comes to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage on Oct. 18.Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, at Ticketmaster.com and LiveNation.com . Tickets start at $33.50.