Friday, February 21, 2020

C-Notes

Dokken and Lynch Mob Coming to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage on Oct. 18

Posted By on Fri, Feb 21, 2020 at 11:28 AM

screen_shot_2020-02-21_at_11.14.52_am.png
After a long and bitter feud, former bandmates Don Dokken and George Lynch have apparently put aside their differences.

They’ve just announced the details of a tour featuring their respective bands, Dokken and Lynch Mob. Each band will play a set, and then there will be a special encore performance with Dokken and Lynch on stage together.

The tour comes to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage on Oct. 18.



Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, at Ticketmaster.com and LiveNation.com. Tickets start at $33.50.

