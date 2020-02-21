Watch the Trailer for the Hulu Adaption of 'Little Fires Everywhere,' Set in Shaker Heights

Back in 2018, we reported that Reese Witherspoon and her production team at Hello Sunshine won a bidding war for the rights to Little Fires Everywhere, the bestselling sophomore novel from Shaker Heights High School graduate Celest Ng.
Earlier this week, Hulu dropped a trailer featuring the fruits of that labor, teasing a bit of what's to come next month when the eight-episode adaption of the same name hits small screens.
Witherspoon, who was also instrumental in getting the adaption of Big Little Lies on HBO, is starring in and executive producing the new show along with Scandal's Kerry Washington.
So far, from what we can deduce from the trailer, we can expect plenty of dramatic talking/gazes from the leads as well as actual fires popping up, well, everywhere.
How far the story diverges from the novel, which takes place in Shaker Heights (but doesn't seem to have been filmed there) and is about secrets and lies between two families, remains to be seen.
The author Ng, who no longer lives in Northeast Ohio, is also a producer on the show.
The series hits Hulu on Wednesday, March 18. Check out the trailer below:
