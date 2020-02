David Spade to Perform at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage in August

click to enlarge Courtesy of Live Nation

Veteran actor and comedian David Spade has just announced the dates of a fall tour, and he’ll perform on Aug. 7 at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage Nominated in 1999 for an Emmy Award for his role as smart aleck Dennis Finch on, Spade also spent five years as a cast member on. His new late-night seriespremiered on Comedy Central last year.Spade also stars in the forthcoming Netflix original comedyand is signed on to star in Diablo Cody and Jason Reitman’s half- hour comedy which is currently in development at HBO.Tickets to the show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.