Downtown Cleveland Restaurant Week Kicks Off Today

Photo via Scene Archives

Mabel's BBQ is one of the participating restaurants in this week's Downtown Cleveland Restaurant Week.

Downtown Cleveland Alliance -organized event, which runs through Sunday, March 1.



The deal is pretty simple: $15 at lunch or $30 at dinner gets each participant a three-course meal. Meaning you and your crew can more affordably test out restaurants you wouldn't necessarily try on a normal Thursday.







See all of the participating restaurants below:



As in year's past, about 45 locally-owned restaurants are scheduled to participate in theThe deal is pretty simple: $15 at lunch or $30 at dinner gets each participant a three-course meal. Meaning you and your crew can more affordably test out restaurants you wouldn't necessarily try on a normal Thursday.See all of the participating restaurants below:

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

These days there's never a shortage of ways to celebrate the Cleveland food scene, and this week the Downtown Cleveland Restaurant Week returns to our hungry city to fill that void.1890 Restaurant and LoungeAdegaAlley Cat Oyster BarBalance Pan-Asian GrilleBarley HouseBeerhead Bar & EateryBig Mamma's BurritosBin 216Blue Point GrilleButcher And The BrewerChocolate BarCibreo Italian KitchenCleveland ChopCollision Bend BreweryCowell & HubbardDante's InfernoDistrictElements Bistro on EuclidFoundation Room VIP Club at House of BluesGhost Light RestaurantHanabi Japanese RestaurantHouse of Blues Restaurant & BarHyde Park Prime SteakhouseJohnny's DowntownJohnny's Little BarLago East BankLindey's LakehouseLola BistroLuca Italian Cuisine/Luca WestMabel's BBQMallorca RestaurantMargaritaville ClevelandMorton's The SteakhouseMuranoParker's DowntownPickwick & FrolicPuente ViejoRepublic Food & DrinkRuth's Chris Steak HouseSainato’s at RivergateSans SouciThe IVYThe Nauti MermaidThirsty Dog East BankTruman'sFind out more about the event right here. And note that reservations are highly recommended.