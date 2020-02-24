United We Brunch returns to the Madison Sat., March 14. Limited tickets still available!

Monday, February 24, 2020

Bites / Scene & Heard

Downtown Cleveland Restaurant Week Kicks Off Today

Posted By on Mon, Feb 24, 2020 at 3:54 PM

Mabel's BBQ is one of the participating restaurants in this week's Downtown Cleveland Restaurant Week. - PHOTO VIA SCENE ARCHIVES
  • Photo via Scene Archives
  • Mabel's BBQ is one of the participating restaurants in this week's Downtown Cleveland Restaurant Week.
These days there's never a shortage of ways to celebrate the Cleveland food scene, and this week the Downtown Cleveland Restaurant Week returns to our hungry city to fill that void.

As in year's past, about 45 locally-owned restaurants are scheduled to participate in the Downtown Cleveland Alliance-organized event, which runs through Sunday, March 1.

The deal is pretty simple: $15 at lunch or $30 at dinner gets each participant a three-course meal. Meaning you and your crew can more affordably test out restaurants you wouldn't necessarily try on a normal Thursday.



See all of the participating restaurants below:

1890 Restaurant and Lounge
Adega
Alley Cat Oyster Bar
Balance Pan-Asian Grille
Barley House
Beerhead Bar & Eatery
Big Mamma's Burritos
Bin 216
Blue Point Grille
Butcher And The Brewer
Chocolate Bar
Cibreo Italian Kitchen
Cleveland Chop
Collision Bend Brewery
Cowell & Hubbard
Dante's Inferno
District
Elements Bistro on Euclid
Foundation Room VIP Club at House of Blues
Ghost Light Restaurant
Hanabi Japanese Restaurant
House of Blues Restaurant & Bar
Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse
Johnny's Downtown
Johnny's Little Bar
Lago East Bank
Lindey's Lakehouse
Lola Bistro
Luca Italian Cuisine/Luca West
Mabel's BBQ
Mallorca Restaurant
Margaritaville Cleveland
Morton's The Steakhouse
Murano
Parker's Downtown
Pickwick & Frolic
Puente Viejo
Republic Food & Drink
Ruth's Chris Steak House
Sainato’s at Rivergate
Sans Souci
The IVY
The Nauti Mermaid
Thirsty Dog East Bank
Truman's

Find out more about the event right here. And note that reservations are highly recommended.

