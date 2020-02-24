United We Brunch returns to the Madison Sat., March 14. Limited tickets still available!

Monday, February 24, 2020

The Black Keys to Play Blossom in August

Posted By on Mon, Feb 24, 2020 at 10:32 AM

click to enlarge ALYSSE GAFKJEN — COURTESY OF THE NEW YORK TIMES
  • Alysse Gafkjen — Courtesy of The New York Times
The Black Keys have announced that they’ll hit the road this summer with Gary Clark Jr. for a 35-date tour that comes to Blossom on Aug. 11.

The tour supports the Black Keys ninth studio album, 2019's Let’s Rock.

“When we’re together we are the Black Keys, that’s where that real magic is and always has been since we were 16,” says singer-guitarist Dan Auerbach in a press release announcing the dates.



British singer-songwriter Yola will open the show.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.

