The Black Keys to Play Blossom in August
By Jeff Niesel
on Mon, Feb 24, 2020 at 10:32 AM
The Black Keys have announced that they’ll hit the road this summer with Gary Clark Jr. for a 35-date tour that comes to Blossom
on Aug. 11.
The tour supports the Black Keys ninth studio album, 2019's Let’s Rock
.
“When we’re together we are the Black Keys, that’s where that real magic is and always has been since we were 16,” says singer-guitarist Dan Auerbach in a press release announcing the dates.
British singer-songwriter Yola will open the show.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.
