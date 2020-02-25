Annual Buckeye Trailfest to Take Place at Camp Manatoc from April 30 to May 3

click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of Buckeye Trailfest
A 1444-mile trail loop, the Buckeye Trail starts at Mento Headlands and reaches all the way around the state while making a smaller loop through the Cleveland/Akron area. If you've seen blue blazes painted on trees in local parks or along the road, you’ve stumbled upon the Buckeye Trail.
A yearly gathering of trail enthusiasts, hikers, and trail maintainers, the Buckeye Trailfest takes place in a different part of the state each year. It's designed to make the general public aware of everything the trail has to offer.
This year’s event takes place from April 30 to May 3 at Camp Manatoc, Peninsula, Cuyahoga Valley National Park. There will be hikes for all skill levels in Cuyahoga Valley National Park, Cleveland Metroparks and Summit Metro Parks.
Find the full schedule of programs, workshops and presentations as well as outdoor activities such as kayaking, gaga ball and archery at BuckeyeTrailFest.org
.
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.