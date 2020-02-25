United We Brunch returns to the Madison Sat., March 14. Limited tickets still available!

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, February 25, 2020

Scene & Heard

Annual Buckeye Trailfest to Take Place at Camp Manatoc from April 30 to May 3

Posted By on Tue, Feb 25, 2020 at 1:34 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF BUCKEYE TRAILFEST
  • Courtesy of Buckeye Trailfest
A 1444-mile trail loop, the Buckeye Trail starts at Mento Headlands and reaches all the way around the state while making a smaller loop through the Cleveland/Akron area. If you've seen blue blazes painted on trees in local parks or along the road, you’ve stumbled upon the Buckeye Trail.

A yearly gathering of trail enthusiasts, hikers, and trail maintainers, the Buckeye Trailfest takes place in a different part of the state each year. It's designed to make the general public aware of everything the trail has to offer.

This year’s event takes place from April 30 to May 3 at Camp Manatoc, Peninsula, Cuyahoga Valley National Park. There will be hikes for all skill levels in Cuyahoga Valley National Park, Cleveland Metroparks and Summit Metro Parks.



Find the full schedule of programs, workshops and presentations as well as outdoor activities such as kayaking, gaga ball and archery at BuckeyeTrailFest.org.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Downtown Cleveland Restaurant Week Kicks Off Today Read More

  2. The Jam Scene Spotlight Shines Brightly on Goose, That Funky Four-Piece Band Out of Connecticut Read More

  3. H&M Home Set to Open at Beachwood Place Sometime This Year Read More

  4. Cleveland.com Ends Reader Comments on Stories Read More

  5. City of Cleveland’s Incentive Package for Sherwin-Williams May Total $100 Million or More Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation