Ohio City Galley to Cease Operations this Weekend

The Ohio City Galley
(1400 W. 25th St., 216-525-9933), which opened in the fall of 2018, will be closing its doors for good this weekend, according to people with direct knowledge of the news. That likely will take place following service on Friday, February 28.
When reached for comment, Chad Ellingboe, Director of Operations for parent company Galley Group, said, "We're not prepared to make a statement yet. We are working right now to prepare a finalized statement. But you're obviously hearing the talk."
The non-denial essentially affirms what sources inside the Galley are saying about the future of the venue. Hailed in these pages and beyond as an innovative food hall and small-business incubator, the Ohio City Galley was to follow in the footsteps of the successful Smallman Galley in Pittsburgh, which is still going strong after nearly five years. That location is joined by another Pittsburgh-based Galley, as well as the newer Fort Street Galley in Detroit and North Loop Galley in Chicago. The Fulton Galley, also in Chicago, closed after only five months just as founding partner Benjamin Mantica exited the company.
Locally, Ohio City Galley appeared to have struggled finding a niche and retaining kitchens. Two of the four original tenant-concepts, Rice Shop and Poca, departed earlier than expected. A third, the Galley-operated Forest City Steaks, lasted just a few months. But the recent acquisition of Pie Squared and Grains and Greens, both operated by chefs Brett Sawyer and Vince Thomascik of the Plum and Good Co., appeared to signal good news for the concept.
As we await official word from the PR team, all we can do is speculate as to causes while considering possible future tenants for the historic space in one of Cleveland's most desirable neighborhoods.
"We have no knowledge of what will happen to the space," added Ellingboe. "That would be up to [developer] Snavely, I guess."
In the meantime, go support the local vendors and employees while you still can to help provide them with a more comfortable transition.
