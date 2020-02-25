United We Brunch returns to the Madison Sat., March 14. Limited tickets still available!

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, February 25, 2020

Scene & Heard

Ohio Program Eases Legal Burden for Survivors of Domestic Violence

Posted By on Tue, Feb 25, 2020 at 1:13 PM

click to enlarge ADOBE STOCK PHOTO
  • Adobe Stock Photo
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Escaping abuse can be overwhelming, and it can be even more complicated for some women of color. According to the Centers for Disease Control, homicide victims of intimate-partner violence are disproportionately young women of color.

The Ohio Domestic Violence Network has a Legal Services Outreach for Marginalized Survivors program, which provides free, civil legal aid. Tasha Jones, who coordinates the program, said many clients are reluctant to seek services due to poverty or racism.

"A lot of women break down and start crying and just say they've been trying to take care of certain things for years and nobody would help them. Or somebody said they would help them and they didn't," Jones said. "So, it's been a barrier in them moving forward and succeeding."



She said issues related to benefits, subsidized housing, transportation and child support are among the civil legal needs for survivors. The program is marking its first year, and Jones said to date, more than 400 Ohio women have received free legal assistance.

Jones noted Black, Hispanic and Native American survivors are more likely to experience pressure from family and the community to stay with an abuser, or they fear getting their partner involved with the police and criminal justice system.

"Due to the increased issues with police brutality when it comes to African American men, sometimes that's a deterrent," she said. "It's not that they don't want to seek help, but that pain and suffering takes a backseat to what's going to happen to him."

The program partners with several agencies throughout the state and offers outreach clinics. Jones added simply assigning an attorney at no cost to survivors can be life-changing.

"Women are coming in and they're distraught and then turn it around, where they realize they are going to get that help, someone is out here rooting for them and supporting them," she said. "Little things for other people are the whole world for somebody in this situation, where they just don't have the funds to pay for it."

The program was started through a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of Domestic Violence, Ohio Survivors

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Downtown Cleveland Restaurant Week Kicks Off Today Read More

  2. Cleveland.com Ends Reader Comments on Stories Read More

  3. The Jam Scene Spotlight Shines Brightly on Goose, That Funky Four-Piece Band Out of Connecticut Read More

  4. H&M Home Set to Open at Beachwood Place Sometime This Year Read More

  5. City of Cleveland’s Incentive Package for Sherwin-Williams May Total $100 Million or More Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation