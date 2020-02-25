United We Brunch returns to the Madison Sat., March 14. Limited tickets still available!

Tuesday, February 25, 2020

Arts District

What You Need to Know About Next Weekend’s Wizard World Cleveland

Posted By on Tue, Feb 25, 2020 at 11:22 AM

  • Courtesy of Wizard World
Wizard World Cleveland, the annual convention that comes to the Huntington Convention Center on March 6, 7 and 8, will feature the debut of Animation Celebration, an event that will feature creators and voice actors from some of the most iconic animated films and TV shows in history

The weekend will also feature animation artist and voice actor appearances as well as hands-on drawing and voice acting workshops, screenings and more.

Attendees can meet artists like Jeff Pidgeon (Tiny Toon Adventures, Taz-Mania), Bill Morrison (Futurama, The Little Mermaid), Kurt Lehner (Space Jam, Gargoyles), Greg Peters (Pinky and the Brain, The Lion King), Phil Ortiz (The Simpsons, Tiny Toon Adventures), Jonathan Hallett (The Aquabots Super Show!), Joe Wos (Charlie the Tuna), Tom Cook (He-Man, Superfriends) and more.



Voice acting talent on hand for the event will include Wallace Shawn (Toy Story), Phil LaMarr (Futurama, Samurai Jack), Aaron Roberts (My Hero Academia) and Kyle Phillips (My Hero Academia, Fire Force). The Overwatch video game foursome of Anjali Bhimani, Benz Antoine, Carolina Ravassa and Chloe Hollings will be on hand as well.

Artist Alley at Wizard World Cleveland will return with artists and writers such as Jim Steranko (Nick Fury Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D., Captain America), Barbara Kaalberg (Barbie, Wonder Woman), Mike Watson (Freestyle Komics), Tone Rodriguez (The Simpsons, Dexter) and Dan Gorman (Mississippi Zombie, Marvel, DC trading cards).

Kato Kaelin will once again serve as host.

Hours are 4 to 9 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 8.

Kids 10 and under get in free with a paid adult.

