Cookie and a Cupcake to Relocate to Ohio City From Tremont

click to enlarge
Five years back, SynDee Bergen and Wendy Thompson packed up their popular sweets shop A Cookie and a Cupcake
and relocated to a new home in Tremont. Now, the 12-year-old business will pack up once again for yet another move, this time to the adjacent neighborhood of Ohio City.
The new home will be on West 25th Street, sandwiched between Ohio City Burrito and Bad Tom Brewing, in the former Joy Machines Bike Shop space (1836 W. 25th St.). In anticipation of the move, they will close the doors to their current location (2681 W. 14th St., 216-344-9433) before the end of February with hopes of reopening in mid-March. Custom orders are still being taken and prepared out of the store’s Tremont commissary.
The move was precipitated by a combination of factors that included an ending lease and the availability of a great new location. Still, Bergen says, the relocation is bitter sweet.
“It's super sad because we love Tremont, which not only incubated us but has always been good to us,” she says. “We love it and we don’t want to move, in all honesty. It’s hard work starting over, but hopefully we’ll have a lot people who follow us.”
A new home means an opportunity to reevaluate the business model, and that’s precisely what Bergen and Thompson will be doing. Because the new home is directly across the street from Mitchell’s Ice Cream, Cookie and a Cupcake will jettison that portion of the product line. Instead, the team will focus on expanding its current line of ready-made items like cookies, cupcakes, cakes and brownies, while adding new items.
Bergen anticipates the new home to come with increased foot traffic, which means making sure there is plenty of tantalizing retail product ready to go, which also will be an adjustment that needs to be addressed.
“We are very lucky to have a lot of clientele who come to us for all of their orders for special occasions,” Bergen explains. “Right now, I would say that we’re about 70-percent custom order. But at the new location I think we’re going to have a lot more retail walking in. That will be trial and error; we’ll have to see how it goes.”
As always, Bergen encourages ordering ahead to ensure that shoppers get what they want and need.
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.