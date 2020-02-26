Wednesday, February 26, 2020
Larder Chefs Jeremy Umansky, Allie La Valle-Umansky and Kenny Scott Are 2020 James Beard Award Semi-Finalists
Photo by Barney Taxel
Jeremy Umansky of Larder
The semi-finalists for the 2020 James Beard Awards
were announced today and Cleveland's lone but deserving nod goes to chefs Allie La Valle-Umansky, Jeremy Umansky and Kenny Scott of Larder Delicatessen & Bakery in the Best Chef: Great Lakes (IL, IN, MI, OH) category.
Larder was a semi-finalist last year in the Best New Restaurant category.
Finalists will be announced on Wednesday, March 25.
