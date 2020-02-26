United We Brunch returns to the Madison Sat., March 14. Limited tickets still available!

Wednesday, February 26, 2020

Bites

Larder Chefs Jeremy Umansky, Allie La Valle-Umansky and Kenny Scott Are 2020 James Beard Award Semi-Finalists

Posted By on Wed, Feb 26, 2020 at 10:54 AM

click to enlarge Jeremy Umansky of Larder - PHOTO BY BARNEY TAXEL
  • Photo by Barney Taxel
  • Jeremy Umansky of Larder

The semi-finalists for the 2020 James Beard Awards were announced today and Cleveland's lone but deserving nod goes to chefs Allie La Valle-Umansky, Jeremy Umansky and Kenny Scott of Larder Delicatessen & Bakery in the Best Chef: Great Lakes (IL, IN, MI, OH) category.

Larder was a semi-finalist last year in the Best New Restaurant category.

Finalists will be announced on Wednesday, March 25.



