Wednesday, February 26, 2020

C-Notes

Maren Morris to Perform at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica on July 30

Posted By on Wed, Feb 26, 2020 at 3:44 PM

  Harper Smith
Earlier today, Grammy-winning artist Maren Morris announced that she’ll embark on RSVP: The Tour this summer with supporting acts Ryan Hurd and Caitlyn Smith.

The tour kicks off in June following a headlining appearance at the Houston Rodeo on March 7, Morris's biggest show to date. The trek includes a July 30 stop at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica.

Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 6.



