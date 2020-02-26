Wednesday, February 26, 2020
Maren Morris to Perform at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica on July 30
By Jeff Niesel
on Wed, Feb 26, 2020 at 3:44 PM
Earlier today, Grammy-winning artist Maren Morris announced that she’ll embark on RSVP: The Tour this summer with supporting acts Ryan Hurd and Caitlyn Smith.
The tour kicks off in June following a headlining appearance at the Houston Rodeo on March 7, Morris's biggest show to date. The trek includes a July 30 stop at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
.
Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 6.
