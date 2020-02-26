United We Brunch returns to the Madison Sat., March 14. Limited tickets still available!

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, February 26, 2020

Scene & Heard

New Ranking Lists Pepper Pike Among America's Richest Communities

Posted By and on Wed, Feb 26, 2020 at 2:06 PM

click image PHOTO VIA REALTOR.COM
  • Photo via Realtor.com
A suburb of Cleveland is Ohio's second richest — and one of the highest-earning in America.

While the Village of Indian Hill (technically, not joking, "the City of the Village of Indian Hill") near Cincinnati is No. 17 on Bloomberg's 2020 list of the 200 richest cities in America, Pepper Pike comes in at the 43rd spot with an average household income of about $267,000 a year. The 48th-ranked Columbus suburb of New Albany (where the average household makes almost $265,000 a year) is the only other Ohio cities to crack the Top 50 on the list.

The top neighborhood in the country for annual average income was Atherton, California, the Silicon Valley suburb near San Fransisco where the average income is roughly $525,000 a year. This is the fourth year in a row that Atherton landed the top spot, and it's the only community in the country where average yearly income is more than half-a-million dollars.



Bloomberg only considered communities with more than 2,000 households — all in all, more than 6,300 communities across the country. Tellingly, all of the top 200 communities were concentrated in just 16 states. California, New Jersey and New York had the most wealthy communities on the list.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of...

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Ohio City Galley to Cease Operations this Weekend Read More

  2. 107.9 The End Relaunches as an Internet Radio Station Read More

  3. No, Corleone's Ristorante & Bar in Parma Isn't Closing Read More

  4. Cleveland.com Ends Reader Comments on Stories Read More

  5. Condado Tacos Opening New Spot in Strongsville, Not Far From Planned Barrio Location Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation