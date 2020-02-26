United We Brunch returns to the Madison Sat., March 14. Limited tickets still available!

Wednesday, February 26, 2020

Bites

Phoenix Coffee is Reportedly Headed to Lakewood

Posted By on Wed, Feb 26, 2020 at 11:40 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA KYLIEIGNACE/INSTAGRAM
  • Photo via kylieignace/Instagram
Cleveland's own Phoenix Coffee, which already has five locations and a bean roasting facility, is seemingly planning an expansion to Lakewood. 

The new coffee shop is going in at the former BiRite grocery store building in Birdtown at 12501 Madison Ave., developers recently reported. The building was purchased last year by an investor group that plans to offer, like so many others, first-floor retail space along with apartments above.

Phoenix Coffee is known for its large selections of caffeinated beverages as well as baked goods.



