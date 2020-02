Phoenix Coffee is Reportedly Headed to Lakewood

click to enlarge Photo via kylieignace/Instagram

Cleveland's own Phoenix Coffee , which already has five locations and a bean roasting facility, is seemingly planning an expansion to Lakewood.The new coffee shop is going in at the former BiRite grocery store building in Birdtown atThe building was purchased last year by an investor group that plans to offer, like so many others, first-floor retail space along with apartments above.Phoenix Coffee is known for its large selections of caffeinated beverages as well as baked goods.