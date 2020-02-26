Wednesday, February 26, 2020
Phoenix Coffee is Reportedly Headed to Lakewood
By Laura Morrison
on Wed, Feb 26, 2020 at 11:40 AM
Photo via kylieignace/Instagram
Cleveland's own Phoenix Coffee
, which already has five locations and a bean roasting facility, is seemingly planning an expansion to Lakewood.
The new coffee shop is going in at the former BiRite grocery store building in Birdtown at 12501 Madison Ave., developers recently reported.
The building was purchased
last year by an investor group that plans to offer, like so many others, first-floor retail space along with apartments above.
Phoenix Coffee is known for its large selections of caffeinated beverages as well as baked goods.
