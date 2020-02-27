United We Brunch returns to the Madison Sat., March 14. Limited tickets still available!

Thursday, February 27, 2020

Scene & Heard

Cleveland Scene Has a New and Improved Weekly Events Newsletter

Posted By on Thu, Feb 27, 2020 at 1:46 PM

click to enlarge A look at this week's Scene events newsletter
  • A look at this week's Scene events newsletter
For the last 50 years, Clevelanders have used Cleveland Scene to help with the most urgent of quandaries: How to spend your time on the weekends and beyond. And from concert listings to sports events, Scene has always pointed our readers in the right direction.

Now, we have a new and improved events newsletter that sends our event picks directly to your inbox.

The newsletter now comes fully stocked with event stories, musician and comedian interviews and selected calendar listings. It's more user-friendly as well.



Find links to the new newsletter right here, and have it sent to you right here.

As always, thanks for reading.

Speaking of Weekly Events Newsletter, things To Do In Cleveland

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

