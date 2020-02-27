Thursday, February 27, 2020
Cleveland Scene Has a New and Improved Weekly Events Newsletter
Posted
By Laura Morrison
on Thu, Feb 27, 2020 at 1:46 PM
click to enlarge
-
A look at this week's Scene events newsletter
For the last 50 years, Clevelanders have used Cleveland Scene
to help with the most urgent of quandaries: How to spend your time on the weekends and beyond. And from concert listings to sports events, Scene has always pointed our readers in the right direction.
Now, we have a new and improved events newsletter that sends our event picks directly to your inbox.
The newsletter now comes fully stocked with event stories, musician and comedian interviews and selected calendar listings. It's more user-friendly as well.
Find links to the new newsletter right here
, and have it sent to you right here.
As always, thanks for reading.
